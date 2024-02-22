Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

