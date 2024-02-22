Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 138.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

