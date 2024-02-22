Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Toro Stock Down 0.7 %

Toro stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. Toro has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,785,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

