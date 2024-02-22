Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

