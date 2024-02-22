Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Xerox by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Xerox by 402.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 43.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 200,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

