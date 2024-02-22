Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 312 ($3.93). 560,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 561,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.80 ($3.90).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.67) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 316 ($3.98) to GBX 350 ($4.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.28) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.75 ($4.19).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6,240.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

