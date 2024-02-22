Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

