Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

