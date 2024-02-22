Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

TRIP stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 442.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 41.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

