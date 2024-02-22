Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Raised to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

NYSE:TROX opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

