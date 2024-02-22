Truist Financial Downgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Hold

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $91.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

