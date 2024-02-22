Truist Financial Increases Employers (NYSE:EIG) Price Target to $55.00

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Employers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIG

Employers Trading Up 0.8 %

EIG stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.22. Employers has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Employers during the second quarter worth about $410,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Employers by 18.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Employers by 33.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.