Truist Financial Increases First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $59.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

FR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

FR stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

