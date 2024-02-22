Truist Financial Increases Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $600.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $450.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.33.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $494.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $528.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.05 and its 200-day moving average is $386.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.