U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

