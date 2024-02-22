Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.