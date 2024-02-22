UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $42.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

UDR opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 1.12. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after acquiring an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

