UGI Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UGI in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UGI has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -68.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

