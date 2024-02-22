UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $22.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PATH opened at $22.89 on Monday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

