Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $90.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of RARE opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 477.39%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

