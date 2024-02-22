United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $740.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $740.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.43.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $644.89 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $673.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.