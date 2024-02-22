Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 384,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 310,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,088,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 456,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNIT

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.