Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.