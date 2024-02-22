Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON SHED opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £560.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.14 and a beta of 0.82. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 98.10 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

