US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USFD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

Insider Activity at US Foods

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.