USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Eric D. Long Sells 34,866 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Eric D. Long sold 34,866 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $855,611.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,019 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,726.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 116.53 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USAC. Mizuho lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

