Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Trading Down 14.5%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.
Varta Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.10.
About Varta
Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Varta
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.