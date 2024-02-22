Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MDRX opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,432 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

