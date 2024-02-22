Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Verisk Analytics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $237.67 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.
In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
