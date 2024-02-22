Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 218,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 52,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.