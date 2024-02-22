Vertex (VERX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Trading Down 0.5 %

Vertex stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -106.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Vertex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $321,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,023,355.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $321,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,023,355.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,472 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,584. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.