Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.
Vertiv Trading Down 5.6 %
NYSE:VRT opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.
Vertiv Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
