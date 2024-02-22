Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

NYSE:VRT opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

