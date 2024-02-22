Vestis Co. (VSTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE VSTS opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57. Vestis has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

