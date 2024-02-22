Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.47. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $36.00.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.