VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Trading Up 0.1%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.29. 286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
