VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Trading Up 0.1%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.29. 286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CID. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

