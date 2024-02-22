Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $34.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

VIR stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $172,431.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $317,830. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,167.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 977,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $18,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

