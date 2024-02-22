Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.78% of Visteon worth $183,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VC opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Visteon Company Profile



Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

