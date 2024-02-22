VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of VIZIO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.61.

VZIO opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 740,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VIZIO by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 680,322 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

