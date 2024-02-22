VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

