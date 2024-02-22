VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VZIO. B. Riley cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Insider Activity at VIZIO

VZIO opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

