Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Critical Review

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vizsla Silver and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 192.79%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -22.20 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.40) -7.25

Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39% Perpetua Resources N/A -32.05% -26.92%

Risk and Volatility

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

