Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Raised to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNT. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

