W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $864.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $941.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $873.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $782.88. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.