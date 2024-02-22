WaFd, Inc Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WaFd in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAFD has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD opened at $28.15 on Thursday. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after buying an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,556 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 192,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

