Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $181.35 and last traded at $179.74, with a volume of 6490840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.36.

The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,668,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $467.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.98.

Walmart’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.