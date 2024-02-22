Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Arbor Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABR. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 36.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,981,205.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,981,205.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,500 shares of company stock worth $634,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

