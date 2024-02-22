Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

About Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.