Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
