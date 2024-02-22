Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Benchmark began coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

SQ opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $1,869,855. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

