Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ball (BALL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ball (NYSE: BALL) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/20/2024 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.
  • 2/20/2024 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/2/2024 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $61.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/2/2024 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/16/2024 – Ball is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2024 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/2/2024 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $61.00.
  • 12/28/2023 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.68.

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

