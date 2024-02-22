Wells Fargo & Company Increases Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $100.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 201.52, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

